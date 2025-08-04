  • home icon
Jared Goff's wife Christen Harper shares special memory of enjoying sunrise with daughter Romy beachside [PICS]

By Prasen
Published Aug 04, 2025 06:09 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff’s wife, Christen Harper, shared a glimpse of their newborn baby, Romy Isabelle, with her 601,000 Instagram followers. On Sunday, the actor-model posted a peaceful beach sunrise moment on Instagram story, along with a sweet message added in the caption:

“Time flies when you're having fun!!!”

The post featured the song "Oh! Sweet Nuthin’" (2015 Remaster) by The Velvet Underground.

Another IG story showed Christen holding Romy with the caption:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Best month of my life!!!! Thank you romy girl.”

The 32-year-old model wore an oversized light-colored button-down shirt and a pale top, pairing it with light blue or white shorts. She stood barefoot on the sand holding the baby in her arms. Romy was wrapped in a white blanket.

Goff&#039;s wife Christen Harper shares special memory of enjoying sunrise with daughter Romy beachside [PICS] [IG/@christengoff]
While Goff is at the Lions’ training camp at 222 Republic Drive, Allen Park, Michigan, Christen shared a throwback photo of her husband walking on the beach with Romy in a stroller and their dog.

“Before Jared left for camp 🏈, “QB’s wife wrote in IG story.

In the picture, Godd wore a navy blue short-sleeve T-shirt paired with black athletic shorts, accessorized with a beige baseball cap and dark sunglasses.

Jared Goff&#039;s wife Christen Harper shares special memory of enjoying sunrise with daughter Romy beachside [PICS] [IG/@christengoff]
The camp began on July 26 and will continue through August 21 as the team gears up for the upcoming NFL season.

When did Jared Goff and Christen welcome their first child?

Last month, on the 15th July, Jared Goff and Christen welcomed their first child. The couple announced the news on social media through a joint Instagram post. The "Seven Eleven" actor used a one-word caption.

“Romy 💌.”

The carousel post featured a few black-and-white candid moments. In one picture, Christen is seen holding the baby while Goff stands beside her. In another, the baby was captured gripping one of Christen’s fingers tightly.

The couple started dating in 2019 after meeting on Raya, a private, membership-based dating app often used by celebrities. A few years later, in June 2022, Goff proposed during a vacation, and they got married on June 22, 2024, in Ojai, California.

