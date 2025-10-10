Jared Goff's wife Christen reveals 1 specific emotional feeling from wedding day she 'will never forget' 

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff married his wife, Christen, in June 2024 in an intimate ceremony on Ojai, California. On Thursday, Christen Goff did a &quot;question and answer&quot; box on her Instagram Story as a way to interact with her over 600,000 followers on the social media platform. One of her followers mentioned that she was planning her wedding and wanted to know if they Goff's did a 'first look' before the ceremony. Which gives the couple a special moment before walking down the aisle. Christen Goff revealed that they chose not to do so and that it ended up being the best decision. &quot;We didn't do a first look and it was perfect. Yes we missed out on cocktail hour with our friends but it was so nice to have some time just the two of us post ceremony. I loved walking down the aisle and seeing him for the first time! Will never forget that feeling,&quot; Christen Goff revealed.Christen Goff shared a special moment from their wedding. (Photo via Christen Goff's Instagram Story)Jared and Christen Goff have been together since 2019. The Detroit Lions quarterback proposed when the couple was on vacation in 2022 and they married two years later. Jared Goff's wife, Christen, revealed origin of baby Romy's nameWhen answering questions from her Instagram followers, Christen Goff was asked by one fan about their infant daughter, Romy's name. It was then that she revealed that she first hear of the name from a French actress in the 1960s.She also said in the since expired Instagram Story that they heard the name once again while she was pregnant. &quot;There is a French actress from the 60s who went by Romy (nickname for Rosemary) and I always thought it was pretty. When I got pregnant Jared and I met a little girl in a coffee shop with the same name and thought it was so cute,&quot; Christen shared with her Instagram followers.Christen and Jared Goff revealed the news of her pregnancy at the NFL Honors ceremony in February. The Sports Illustrated model revealed afterwards that she posed for the latest edition of the publication shortly after finding out she was pregnant. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChristen and Jared Goff announced the birth of their daughter, Romy Isabelle on July 15th in a post on Instagram.