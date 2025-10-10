  • home icon
  • Jared Goff's wife Christen reveals 1 specific emotional feeling from wedding day she 'will never forget' 

Jared Goff's wife Christen reveals 1 specific emotional feeling from wedding day she 'will never forget' 

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 10, 2025 17:25 GMT
12th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals - Source: Getty
Christen Goff revealed the best part of her wedding to Jared Goff.- Source: Getty

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff married his wife, Christen, in June 2024 in an intimate ceremony on Ojai, California. On Thursday, Christen Goff did a "question and answer" box on her Instagram Story as a way to interact with her over 600,000 followers on the social media platform.

One of her followers mentioned that she was planning her wedding and wanted to know if they Goff's did a 'first look' before the ceremony. Which gives the couple a special moment before walking down the aisle. Christen Goff revealed that they chose not to do so and that it ended up being the best decision.

"We didn't do a first look and it was perfect. Yes we missed out on cocktail hour with our friends but it was so nice to have some time just the two of us post ceremony. I loved walking down the aisle and seeing him for the first time! Will never forget that feeling," Christen Goff revealed.
Christen Goff shared a special moment from their wedding. (Photo via Christen Goff's Instagram Story)

Jared and Christen Goff have been together since 2019. The Detroit Lions quarterback proposed when the couple was on vacation in 2022 and they married two years later.

Jared Goff's wife, Christen, revealed origin of baby Romy's name

When answering questions from her Instagram followers, Christen Goff was asked by one fan about their infant daughter, Romy's name. It was then that she revealed that she first hear of the name from a French actress in the 1960s.

She also said in the since expired Instagram Story that they heard the name once again while she was pregnant.

"There is a French actress from the 60s who went by Romy (nickname for Rosemary) and I always thought it was pretty. When I got pregnant Jared and I met a little girl in a coffee shop with the same name and thought it was so cute," Christen shared with her Instagram followers.

Christen and Jared Goff revealed the news of her pregnancy at the NFL Honors ceremony in February. The Sports Illustrated model revealed afterwards that she posed for the latest edition of the publication shortly after finding out she was pregnant.

Christen and Jared Goff announced the birth of their daughter, Romy Isabelle on July 15th in a post on Instagram.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

