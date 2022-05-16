Jarvis Landry contract: How much will former Browns star earn with Saints in 2022 NFL season?

Jarvis Landry was one of the most sought-after players in this year's free agency market. After being released by the Cleveland Browns, the five-time Pro Bowler was in search of a new place to call home ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Given the circumstances, the wideout couldn't have asked for a better landing spot than the New Orleans Saints. The Louisiana native gets a long-awaited homecoming signing with the Saints franchise.

As per reports, the wide receiver signed with the franchise on a one-year-deal. But now more details have emerged about the wide receiver's new contract. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the former Browns player will have a base salary of $3 million in 2022. Another $3 million though is part of the deal in terms of performance-based incentives.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Saints gave WR Jarvis Landry a 1-year deal with a base value of $3M, source said. He can earn another $3M in incentives, mostly based on individual stats. A good value option for New Orleans, while Landry gets his 1-year deal that allows him to get paid again if he produces. The #Saints gave WR Jarvis Landry a 1-year deal with a base value of $3M, source said. He can earn another $3M in incentives, mostly based on individual stats. A good value option for New Orleans, while Landry gets his 1-year deal that allows him to get paid again if he produces.

The former LSU product was earlier rumored to have been asking around $20 million per year in free agency. A steep drop in terms of cash if those reports were indeed to be true.

Landry's stock is likely to have taken a hit due to his numbers in the 2021 NFL season. The wideout had a career-worst year in terms of receiving yards (570) and touchdowns (2).

Jarvis Landry joins LSU teammate Tyrann Mathieu in New Orleans

Jarvis Landry joins LSU teammate Tyrann Mathieu in New Orleans

Landry's return isn't the only homecoming tale the Saints have to offer this upcoming season. Earlier in the offseason, the franchise signed All-Pro caliber safety Tyrann Mathieu to a three-year deal as well.

Mathieu was released by the Kansas City Chiefs and joined the Saints on a three-year deal which could see him earn up to $33 million. The LSU alum was Landry's teammate back in 2011 when they ended up being SEC champions and national runners-up.

Mathieu entered the NFL two years later when he was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2013. Jarvis too followed suit and declared for the draft back in 2014 and was picked up by the Miami Dolphins with the 63rd overall pick.

Both players will have a lot to prove after being let go of their previous franchises. With the backing of the Superdome, they will hope to ensure that they can make life easier for the franchise, which is transitioning into life after former head coach Sean Payton's departure.

The Saints finished last season with a 9-8 record, narrowly missing out on the playoffs. This year, they will be looking to not just make the playoffs, but with a little luck go all the way.

