WATCH: LSU Football Twitter releases hype video supporting Bengals QB Joe Burrow 

Ohio native and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is a hero to many fans in the state of Louisiana. He led their LSU Tigers to a national championship on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy.

With the Super Bowl on the horizon, LSU decided to pay tribute to its former star quarterback, releasing this hype video.

LSU Football @LSUfootball



A swagger and confidence that cannot be matched. Joe Burrow takes center stage on Untouchable.A swagger and confidence that cannot be matched. Joe Burrow takes center stage on #SuperBowl Sunday. Untouchable. A swagger and confidence that cannot be matched. Joe Burrow takes center stage on #SuperBowl Sunday. https://t.co/CDwuWMUX7T

The video features several people discussing how they knew Joe Burrow was going to be a star in the NFL.

In his Heisman Trophy winning year, Joe Burrow threw 60 touchdowns and had over 6,000 yards passing, both of which were NCAA records at the time.

Burrow's season was a complete surprise to many because he arrived at LSU from Ohio State without much fanfare. But there was something about that 2019 season that turned him into not only a Louisiana folk hero but also the school's greatest of all-time.

LSU is not known for producing great quarterbacks. The program is better known for producing great players at other positions such as running back, wide receiver and defensive back.

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Some of LSU's most famous football alums played these positions. The list includes Burrow's former teammate, JaMarr Chase, defensive back Tyrann Mathieu of the Kansas City Chiefs and running back Leonard Fournette of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Yet Burrow may be LSU's most famous alum right now. Once upon a time, however, there was another LSU quarterback who made his claim for the title.

Before Joe Burrow, there was Bert Jones

E Bert Jones, Baltimore Colts

Before Joe Burrow, the most famous LSU quarterback was Bert Jones.

Jones was a Louisiana native who came from the small town of Rustin. Ironically, he came from the same small town where Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw played his college football at Louisiana Tech.

Like Burrow, Jones was a consensus All-American in 1972 and a first-team All-SEC quarterback.

Jones was selected by the Baltimore Colts in 1973 with their second-round draft choice. By the end of his third year in the league, Jones was named NFL MVP and the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year.

Jones' career with LSU and the Colts likely isn't well-known by fans of Burrow, but it won't be forgotten. Until Burrow came along, Jones was the most famous quarterback out of the state of Louisiana not named Peyton Manning.

Also Read Article Continues below

And while Burrow has built his own legacy at LSU, he isn't the program's first legendary quarterback.

Edited by Adam Dickson