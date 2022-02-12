"I'm chasing him to be the best QB" - Joe Burrow names the quarterback he wishes to dethrone and it's not Tom Brady

With a Super Bowl win on Sunday, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow would truly announce himself among the rank of top QBs in the game.

Joe Burrow would accomplish what some of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time like Dan Marino and Dan Fouts haven't done and that is to become a Super Bowl champion, but who does Joe Burrow feel that he is chasing to become the best of all-time?

Shockingly, Joe Burrow is not trying to dethrone Tom Brady as the best, but Aaron Rodgers.

According to Pro Football Talk, Burrow said this:

Al Butler @ALaboutSports Joe Burrow first says Aaron Rodgers has been best player in NFL, then adds Mahomes and Brady. Says he’s chasing Rodgers. Joe Burrow first says Aaron Rodgers has been best player in NFL, then adds Mahomes and Brady. Says he’s chasing Rodgers. https://t.co/tO1eLSBcYx

“ Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, and Aaron have been the three guys that are battling for that the last five years,” he said. “I’m chasing Aaron Rodgers to try to be the best. He’s been doing it for a long time.”

It's interesting that Burrow would say that considering that although Rodgers has more MVP's than Brady (4), Brady has more Super Bowls (7). But a lot of NFL quarterbacks growing up didn't always pick the guy with the most Super Bowls, like Joe Montana.

Montana was considered the standard for a long time and the best of all-time until Brady came along. But Rodgers clearly has a style that a lot of young quarterbacks wish to emulate.

Joe Burrow is not the only quarterback who wants to follow Aaron Rodgers

One of the reasons Rodgers is more popular among some young quarterbacks is his style of play.

Unlike Brady, Rodgers is a bit more mobile and has the ablitliy to make spectacular plays on the run at times.

A young quarterback like Burrow, who also wants to be like Rodgers, is Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

The Heisman Trophy winner has said in several interviews that he admires Rodgers' style of play.

“Aaron Rodgers has always been my favorite quarterback as long as I’ve been a conscious student of the game,” he said. “He’s someone that I’ve looked up to, tried to emulate, and have a ton of respect for. Just seeing the stuff he can do on the field, seeing throws he makes, and a lot of the stuff you see on Sundays. It’s crazy.”

Young continued.

“I try to emulate that quick release, that ability to throw on and off-platform,” Young said. “He does a really good job of extending plays, and a lot of times extending plays to remain a passer.”

If you check out Young's play on the field, it will remind you of a young Aaron Rodgers, in fact some NFL experts have even compared his play to Rodgers.

It won't be long before Young joins Burrow in the NFL and maybe both will get a chance to face their hero before he retires.

