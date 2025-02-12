Jason Kelce calls out New Orleans' 'awful' infrastructure during Super Bowl visit

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce wasn't happy with New Orleans during Super Bowl week. New Orleans hosted Super Bowl LIX and has become a major city for big events, but Kelce wasn't pleased with the city.

During episode 124 of his " New Heights" podcast on Wednesday, Kelce said that the city and people were amazing, but he was annoyed with the infrastructure. The former Eagles center says it was hard to go from place to place, which made part of the week annoying for him.

"The issue was the infrastructure is awful, like there was going from place to place. Was a train wreck," Kelce said. [32:00] "And then at night, for some reason, they had this ordinance that whenever the trains coming through town, it has to blow its horn every time it's going to a crosswalk.

"So you're just hearing a fucking train horn constantly in the middle of the night, which is annoying as f--k. But outside of that, it was fantastic. It was really good."

Ultimately, it was a minor complaint from Kelce, who overall had a good Super Bowl week. He saw his former team and plenty of close friends win the Super Bowl, but that also meant his brother Travis Kelce lost in the big game.

The Eagles defeated the Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX.

Jason Kelce praises Eagles for Super Bowl win

Jason Kelce said throughout the Super Bowl he would be rooting for the Eagles as he had many close friends who never had won.

Philadelphia winning the Super Bowl meant that Jason's brother Travis lost, which made it a bittersweet day for Jason, who was still ecstatic for many of his friends.

"These guys really stuck it together and found a way to f--king do it, and it's hard, it is so hard to get all the way to the Super Bowl and win in this league," Kelce said. "I just think this is such a huge moment for all of these guys that came up short two years ago that were there and how they built this thing in the two year sense, and it makes being a former Eagle extremely proud. And I think the entire city obviously means a lot."

Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL after the 2024 season. He won the Super Bowl with the Eagles in the 2018 season.

