Jason Kelce, the All-Pro center for the Philadelphia Eagles, is set to star in a feature-length documentary focused on his life and career. 'Kelce' will premiere soon and also highlight his 2022–2023 season.

While talking about the release of the documentary, the Super Bowl-winning center also mentioned the person who supported him all throughout his journey in the NFL.

Kelce started out by admitting that a documentary based on a person's personal life will always give one doubts as to how it will be received by viewers.

"It's hard to comment on a film that's about you and your family, like it's hard to even know how it's gonna be received because it's so close to home for us, for Kylie and I. We'll see how it does. I think, at the very least, we made something that's real and authentic..."

He then explained that he was extremely excited for his fans to watch the movie and also elaborated on how his all-tile supporter, his wife Kylie, is portrayed in the documentary.

"You know this, but Kylie is such a powerful figure in general, but it sure comes through in the documentary. She definitely looks the best, there's no question about it, both visually and has her crap together..."

The documentary will also showcase the personal milestones he achieved. For example, the arrival of his third daughter, the launch of the 'New Heights' podcast, and his Super Bowl appearance.

Jason Kelce's wife revealed when she wants the Eagles star to retire in the documentary

The season began with Jason Kelce facing the difficult decision of whether it was the right time to retire from professional football. The trailer released by Amazon Prime shows Kelce questioning retirement and seeking advice from NFL alumni. Kelce's wife, Kylie, is also interviewed and expresses when she wants him to retire.

"I would like him to retire when he will still be able to get down on the floor and play with our kids comfortably."

The documentary aims to portray football as a family-oriented sport, highlighting the bond between teammates and the importance of family off the field. Jason Kelce, a Super Bowl-winning center and six-time Pro Bowler, will surely be recognized as one of the game's greatest when he eventually decides to retire.