Jason Kelce explains why Aaron Rodgers' football IQ is on "another level"

Jason Kelce believes Aaron Rodgers' football IQ is on "another level". On Wednesday on his podcast "New Heights," Jason and his brother Travis Kelce discussed how complicated football can be regarding playbooks, making checks, and other audibles.

Jason said Rodgers has a ridiculous amount of football knowledge, which makes things easier for him during in-game situations:

"There's a lot of carryover. You learn it over and over again, so it becomes second nature, especially the verbiage aspect of it. Aaron is on another level of intellectual ability for the game, right? So, obviously, it's much easier for him than a lot of other guys. But I do think that, at the end of the day, there's a lot of carryover. The plays—you've run them for a long time now, whether you started in college, high school, or even before that. So, you tend to retain all that knowledge.

It sounds complex to somebody who doesn't understand it, but a lot of it is just common sense. Like, if you're running a play where there are too many guys in one spot, yeah, we shouldn't run the ball over here, right? Let's run the ball over there instead. Numbers and leverage ultimately come down to what makes it fun and surprising, right? Yeah. I mean, that's a huge aspect of it—catching the defense off guard and not being predictable."

Rodgers is still waiting to decide where he wants to play in 2025, if at all. Retirement is still very much an option for the Green Bay Packers legend. However, he has been linked to rumors of potentially signing with teams such as the Minnesota Vikings or the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Where will Aaron Rodgers play in 2025?

After a two-year failed experiment with the New York Jets, which saw the organization go as far as trading for Rodgers' former favorite target in Green Bay, Davante Adams, Rodgers is now looking for a new playing home in 2025. Where exactly that will be remains to be seen. One option could be the Minnesota Vikings.

Minnesota currently has former first-round pick JJ McCarthy on the roster, however, giving him time to play behind a legend such as Rodgers could do wonders for the young signal-caller's career. The Steelers are also a hot option, as they now have one of the best one-two-punch combinations in receivers with DK Metcalf and George Pickens after trading for the former this offseason.

Giving Rodgers two monstrous options at receiver for a full season could prove to be unstoppable if he returns to form. It will be interesting to see what he ultimately decides when it's all said and done.

