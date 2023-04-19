Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce recently kickstarted a major debate about whether NFL and NBA players can switch sports and play in either league. While Jason Kelce is adamant no NFL player can play in the NBA, Travis Kelce thinks it's possible.

Recently, Paul George also spoke on the matter and agreed with the older Kelce brother. George also stated that NBA players can have a smooth transition to the NFL.

After George's statement, the Philadelphia Eagles center explained to his younger brother how Shaquille O'Neal could have been a dominant player in the NFL. Here's what Kelce said on the New Heights podcast:

"You don't think Shaq could play in the NFL?... To pick the most obvious answer, he could play receiver, tight end, or defensive end like nobody's blocking that motherfucker. Sticking that big meat pie out there..."

There is no denying that during his playing days, Shaquille O'Neal was a force to be reckoned with. He could have certainly played in the positions that Kelce mentioned and might have even excelled at them.

Both the Kelce brothers also agreed that Russell Westbrook could also play in the NFL because of his mentality. It will be interesting to see if a player tries to switch leagues in the future, as it would give better clarity of the situation regarding the ongoing debate.

Jason Kelce will be back in Philadelphia for next season

Jason Kelce: New England Patriots v Philadelphia Eagles

After the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, there was speculation about Jason Kelce retiring. However, that isn't the case, as the future Hall of Famer will be back in 2023 to protect Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, and Kelce is a huge part of it. With Hurts signing a massive contract extension, it was important to have Kelce around for at least one more year.

The Eagles will enter the next season as one of the favorites to win it all, and it will be fascinating to see if Jalen Hurts will continue to dominate next season as well.

