Jason Kelce makes an eye-popping wish for Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl rematch

Jason Kelce is hoping that the upcoming Super Bowl LIX matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, goes into overtime.

The Buffalo Wild Wings X account, formerly known as Twitter, responded to a clip of Kelce and his brother's podcast, "New Heights," and vowed that if the Super Bowl goes into overtime, they'll give away free wings to everyone in America. Kelce responded by saying he's now rooting for the big game to get some extra minutes.

"This is absolutely insane, now I’m rooting for overtime!!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jason Kelce will have torn loyalty at Super Bowl LIX

The retired center will be put in an interesting position come game day. On one side of the field will be his former team, the Eagles, where he played 12 years during the entirety of his career and won a Super Bowl. On the other side, will be the Kansas City Chiefs, for whom his brother plays tight end.

Jason and Travis played against one another in a Super Bowl back in 2023. While both teams put on a tremendous contest, it was the Chiefs who ultimately emerged victorious when it was all said and done by a score of 38-35.

Now, Jason Kelce has since retired from his playing days while his brother Travis continues on with the Chiefs.

While this is a Super Bowl rematch from two seasons ago, both teams come into the matchup looking very different. For Philadelphia, their rushing attack is now led by Saquon Barkley, who the Eagles were able to scoop up in free agency from division rival the New York Giants.

Barkley has had an MVP-caliber season that has been a major reason why the Eagles find themselves back in the Super Bowl yet again. As for the Chiefs, their defense has become one of the stronger parts of their team in the past few seasons, while Mahomes and Kelce continue to frustrate opposing defenses with their well-established connection.

NFL: NFC Championship-Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Should Mahomes and the Chiefs emerge victorious, they'll become the first NFL team in history to win three Super Bowls in a row. If the Eagles are able to thwart history, it will be the first Super Bowl victory for quarterback Jalen Hurts in his career, as he was on the team that came up just short against Kansas City last time around.

Super Bowl LIX goes down in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.