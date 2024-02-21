Jason Kelce was nervous about making a 'good first impression' with wife Kylie

Jason Kelce has mentioned in the past that he fell asleep at a bar the night he met his future wife, Kylie Kelce. The Philadelphia Eagles center hasn't given all of the details about that first encounter or the days leading up to it until now.

On the most recent episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Jason interviewed his former Philadelphia Eagles teammate Beau Allen.

As per Allen, the Kelce couple met on Tinder. They messaged back and forth for a few days before the meeting. Jason liked Kylie and needed help from Allen, as he wanted to make a good first impression.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The thing that people don’t know is, Kylie and Jason met on Tinder, so for a week or two leading up to you guys meeting, they were chit-chatting online and Kelce’s talking about this girl: ‘I really like this girl, I gotta make a good first impression. What am I going to say to her?'” Beau Allen recalled.

Expand Tweet

Beau Allen provided more details about Jason and Kylie's first meeting and that it happened after the Philadelphia Eagles' annual formal holiday party.

The impromptu meeting didn't go so well for Kelce, who had consumed more than a few drinks that evening. Jason Kelce apparently fell asleep at the bar and Allen had to physically carry him out of the bar and back home. However, Kylie Kelce wasn't upset about the incident and agreed to see him again.

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, has a good reason for only wearing Eagles gear

Kylie Kelce, Jason's wife, attended the Kansas City Chiefs playoff games as well as Super Bowl LVIII to support Travis Kelce. Fans quickly noticed that, unlike Jason, Kylie didn't wear any Kansas City Chiefs apparel, instead showing her support by wearing Cincinnati gear.

"To be clear, I am like an Eagles fan to the extent of, if Jason ever went and played for another team, I would wear Kelce. I would not wear another team's stuff. I've thought about that a number of times. I couldn't do it."-Kylie Kelce

Expand Tweet

Being a lifelong fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, she vowed to never wear another team's apparel. She even went as far as to say that if Jason Kelce was ever traded, she would wear a shirt that simply said "Kelce" and not the team's logo.