Jason Kelce 'owes' wife a grand anniversary gift after Kylie Kelce picked flawless retirement tribute for Eagles star

Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. While speaking with Travis Kelce on this week's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Jason said he isn't a good planner or good at giving gifts.

He said that their anniversary was nearly a month ago and he has yet to buy Kylie a gift. He blamed their live podcast show for taking up too much of his time.

“I owe Kylie an anniversary gift," Jason said. "I'm almost a month post-due on that. We were doing the Cincinnati live show and it distracted me … I gotta come big with something.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jason mentioned that for the sixth anniversary, it's suggested to give a gift made of iron. Upon hearing this, Travis joked that he should buy Kylie a sword.

At first, the former Philadelphia Eagles center was against the idea of giving his wife a sword.

“I mean, I don't think she'd be into it. Right now, a sword is definitely better than what I’ve currently gotten her," Jason said.

Jason Kelce then started to consider the sword as an option.

"Now I gotta get it to Kylie before this episode airs on Wednesday. So I kind of [need to] move fast on this sword.”

Expand Tweet

The husband and father of three daughters is preparing for Mother's Day, though and already knows what he will be gifting Kylie.

Kylie Kelce gifted Jason Kelce a one-of-a-kind retirement present

While Jason Kelce admitted he's not good at planning or buying gifts, his wife Kylie Kelce proved that she is.

Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL earlier in March and just a few weeks ago, Kylie surprised him with a special gift to commemorate his 13-year NFL career.

Kylie Kelce reached out to Dana Theobold of Dano Theo Designs two years ago to create a wooden replica of Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the Philadelphia Eagles. Jason Kelce had pondered the thought of retirement for several years, so Kylie Kelce had been prepared for this moment with the gift.

Jason spoke about Kylie's plans for the replica stadium:

"Kylie wrote on Instagram that she first reached out to this artist two years ago, I guess it's my um, I've been telling her I was gonna retire for like five years. Well, that makes that makes sense."

The wooden replica also has some of Kelce's NFL accolades engraved on the side, including his Super Bowl LII win and his seven Pro Bowl appearances.