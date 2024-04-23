Jason Kelce's wife Kylie surprises Eagles legend with 'perfect' retirement gift two years in the making

Philadelphia Eagles star center Jason Kelce called time on his illustrious career this offseason, ending his 13-year career with the franchise. For some, it was a long time coming, and one person who might have had the inside track of Jason Kelce's thinking was his wife, Kylie.

Having been thinking about retirement for the last couple of seasons, Kelce finally decided to call it quits and now he can look forward to the next chapter of his life.

Having been a star center for over a decade, a career like that deserves a serious retirement present and Jason's wife Kylie has given perhaps the most cool and thoughtful gift.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With the help of Dano Theo Designs, a replica of the Eagles' home field, Lincoln Financial Field with Kelce's career stats on it made out of wood in a nice wall-hanging frame was made.

Take a look at the outstanding design below.

Kylie also posted the finished product on her Instagram story where she revealed that she messaged Dana Theo Designs two years ago about the gift.

Kylie revealing the present was two years in the making.

We imagine that Jason will be quite pleased with this gift and that he will proudly hang it somewhere in the house.

What's next for Jason Kelce after retirement?

WrestleMania 40

Some players struggle to transition from playing in the NFL to adjusting to everyday life. However, Jason Kelce might not be one of them.

Kelce already has several irons in the fire as he looks towards the next chapter of his life.

His podcast, New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother, Travis Kelce is a roaring success and could have a value of a cool $100 million. So that is one avenue he could go down.

Another is in the broadcast booth, where according to reports, ESPN, CBS and NBC are all trying to lure Kelce to be a commentator for their networks. As we have seen with other players like Tony Romo and Greg Olson, it can be very profitable.

The WWE is also another attractive proposition as Jason Kelce, along with fellow Eagle Lane Johnson, made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 40.

So there are several options for Kelce to explore, with every one of them likely to be very lucrative for the Hall of Fame-bound center.