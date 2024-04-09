Could Jason Kelce be back in WWE after WrestleMania 40? Insider details likely outcome for Eagles icon

Jason Kelce made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 40 and blew the roof open at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday. The Super Bowl 52 winner is used to that, considering the stadium was his hunting ground for 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

While Kelce's cameo with fellow Eagles Super Bowl winner Lane Johnson impressed the fans, can they catch a glimpse of him regularly with the WWE?

According to the Daily Mail, Jason Kelce isn't interested in returning to the ring.

"The WWE loved having Jason and Lane be a part of WrestleMania," an insider told Daily Mail. "The WWE is always at the cusp of what is hot in entertainment and pop culture and to have a Philly legend like Jason at their fingertips to be a part of the show was a no-brainer.

"He is welcomed back any time he would like to come back and if he wanted to start wrestling, they would consider training him for that opportunity. But everyone including Jason knows that will likely never happen and this one-off was a really fun opportunity."

Seven-time Pro Bowler Jason Kelce hung his cleats up in March after a disappointing end to his final season with the Eagles. WWE star The Miz recently discussed recruiting Kelce to the wrestling behemoth.

There have also been reports of major sports networks such as ESPN, CBS and NBC competing to sign Kelce as the Eagles icon contemplates a post-retirement job.

Exploring Jason Kelce's future post-NFL retirement

Jason Kelce revolutionized the position of center. The doors are wide open for him, from WWE to taking his successful podcast "New Heights" with brother Travis Kelce to TV screens. His natural charisma is bound to shine in the role of a sports broadcaster as well.

However, he has duties to attend to closer to home. The father of three will have more responsibilities around the house after his retirement.

Throughout his playing days, Kelce was actively involved with the Eagles Autism Foundation. If the competitive bug inside Kelce bites him again, the Ohio native could also go down the coaching route.