Jason Kelce puts blame on Eagles’ offense for defensive struggles against 49ers

Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles still have the NFL's best record, but the team was destroyed by the San Francisco 49ers in a 42-19 score. The Week 13 game put together the two best teams of the season, but it was an utter dominance from San Francisco.

The defense couldn't stop Kyle Shanahan's offense all day, but according to Kelce, the Eagles offense should also do a better job of putting them in more successful situations, especially as they played a huge number of snaps in the previous two weeks:

"I think the defense is catching a lot of flack right now, but I mean, both sides of the ball are. The defense, obviously a rough outing for them, we've got to do a better job on offense of keeping them off the field. They have played a record amount of snaps through the last two games. In NFL history, no defense has played more snaps than our defense, it's not fair to them. I think part of that is self-inflicted - they've got to get off the field on third down, and they've got to make stops. But part of it it's us putting drives together that, you know, maintain control of the game. And I think that we haven't been consistent enough on offense at times, we are there, and we are clicking, and they're great."

What's the next Philadelphia Eagles game?

The race for the NFC East crown will have its pinnacle in Week 14, with the Eagles traveling to play the Dallas Cowboys for the second time this season - Philadelphia walked away with a close win back in Week 9.

The game will feature on Sunday Night Football, and a win for the visitors would basically lock the division in their favor, becoming the first time to repeat as NFC East champions since 2005.

If the Cowboys beat the Eagles, then both teams would be sitting with a 10-3 record with four weeks to go. Philadelphia has the tiebreaker advantage, but more importantly, they have a much easier schedule for the upcoming games.

They need Jalen Hurts to be at their best. With Dak Prescott playing at such a high level, the margin for error in this game is slim.