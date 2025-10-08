Jason Kelce reveals wife Kylie’s attitude mirrors Taylor Swift’s “Wishlist” lyrics from latest album

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, has been really enjoying listening to Taylor Swift's latest album called "The Life of a Showgirl." While fans have been showing love to all the songs from the album, Kylie has a particular favorite that she has been vibing to on loop.

According to the ex-Eagles center, Kylie has been a "big fan of 'Wi$h Li$t," so much that she has made Jason a fan of the song as well. The song highlighted a female perspective [Swift’s] and how she wished for a typical future with her lover, which included children, no luxuries and a life away from the spotlight.

In Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Jason admitted how the song’s essence twinned with his wife very much. That was also the reason why she has been loving it so much. Elaborating on the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast host's resemblance to Swift's song, the retired NFL center said:

"She was like, ‘No, you need to listen to that one again. That one's f*cking really awesome’. I completely agree. And that's Kylie's mentality, too. She's not a materialistic person. She's never been all she cares. Like, whenever I ask her what she wants for Christmas or a birthday or whatever, she gives me f*cking nothing." [Timestamp - 13:25]

Before Jason Kelce talked about Kylie's love for the "Wi$h Li$t," Taylor Swift turned fans' heads as she revealed the exact timeframe of when Travis Kelce proposed to him.

Travis Kelce reveals his experience listening to Taylor Swift's album in the same room as the pop star

In another segment of the podcast, Travis Kelce talked about listening to "The Life of a Showgirl" album while being in the same room as Taylor Swift. The conversation started when his brother Jason Kelce asked the Chiefs tight end:

"Does that feel weird when an artist is in the same room with you and you're listening to the lyrics?"

In his reply, Travis noted that it felt "different", but that didn't stop him from enjoying the album "wholeheartedly."

"It’s her creation, you just want to appreciate it for what it is, you know?" Travis replied. "And I think that’s the biggest thing, is to make sure that the person you’re in the room with knows you’re open to what they’re creating.”

Taylor Swift's latest album has attracted endorsements and reviews from multiple critics, fans and celebrities. On Friday, Boomer Esiason came forward with his bold review of the record. The review came shortly after Swift opened up about finding inspiration in the Chiefs' tight end for one of her album songs.

