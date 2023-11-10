Jason Kelce and the Eagles have a bye this week and he was there to see the Bears and the Panthers battle it out on Thursday Night Football. Not only was he present, he was invited to the broadcast booth to give his comments on the game.

There were many fun moments. Al Michaels asked him how he felt being there and then began talking about the Philadelphia Eagles. The center confirmed that they had improved as the season has progressed, including becoming better in the redzone. Then they moved on to the tush push, also called the brotherly shove in politer parlance. His brother Travis Kelce, who also has a bye this week, was featured in the conversation.

The conversation even moved to the point where the commentators began asking Jason Kelce if he will be coming back for the next season. The Eagles player did not divulge any plans, merely saying that he was taking it one game and season at a time.

Anyone who has made it through the description above must have noticed that the Bears and the Panthers were conspicuous in their absnece from the conversation. And that was not by accident. Towards the end of the first half, after the Philadelphia star left the booth, the score was 10-9 to Carolina. They had scored their touchdown through a punt return and added another field goal. Chicago had three field goals as well. Neither offense ventured close to the end zone.

So, it was no suprise that fans were more excited by Jason Kelce being present than anything the Bears or the Panthers did on the field. The Eagles star was duly feted on social media as well.

Jason Kelce steals Bears and Panthers' thunder

The Eagles center, recently named among the sexiest men in the world, caught the eye of the NFL fans over what the Bears and Panthers serving up. They took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to air their opinions.

Eagles star remains mum on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Naturally, Jason Kelce was asked if he knew whether Travis Kelce was accompanying Taylor Swift on the Argentine leg of "The Eras Tour." He said that his brother did not really reveal all that much information to him and evaded the subject.

However, talking about staying mum, he confirmed that his mother Donna Kelce is having a great time with all the attention on her sons. Needless to say, it is well deserved given how high of a level the Kelce brothers are playing at.