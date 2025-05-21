Jason Kelce's daughter Bennett drops 4-word deadpan response to controversy around Eagles' Tush Push

The special agenda for the NFL owners' spring meeting on Wednesday has been dedicated to the controversial 'Tush Push' ban. Apart from the team owners, ex-NFL star Jason Kelce would also be attending the meeting to argue on why tush push should not be banned.

While Jason Kelce has clearly been in favour of keeping the tush push rule, his third daughter Bennett recently shared her opinion on the same with the ex-Eagles star's fans. On Wednesday, Bennett made a surprise appearance alongside his father in the latest episode of his "New Heights" podcast.

During one of the segments of the podcast, Jason Kelce asked his daughter about her opinion of whether "the Eagles be allowed to do the tush push?" Instead of sharing a detailed explanation of her opinion, Bennett kept her words short and straightforward.

“I’m in time out," Bennett said. [Timestamp - 43:37]

Kelce understood the sarcasm behind Bennett's casual response and went ahead to explain it for the fans.

"You’re in time out? Should the NFL be in time out for proposing banning the Tush Push? No? Okay, you’re not being any fun right now," Kelce replied.

Talking about daughter, Jason Kelce became father to his fourth child last month. However, it wasn't until last week that the ex-Eagles center confirmed that Taylor Swift has indeed met his newborn daughter Finnley.

Jason Kelce's mom Donna shared a candid reaction to ex-NFL star attending NFL owners’ spring meeting

On Wednesday, NFL insider Adam Schefter shared an Instagram post to confirm that Jason Kelce has arrived in Minneapolis to attend the NFL owners' spring meeting. The IG post attracted a candid reaction from his mother Donna Kelce, who asked his ex-NFL star son to be "authentic" when presenting his argument on not banning the tush push play.

"As always…be your authentic self," Donna said.

In the abovementioned podcast episode, Jason Kelce confessed that the primary reason for him to attend the meeting was to clarify the rumours around his retirement.

According to Jason, "some of the owners and coaches hinted that the reason" why the ex-Eagles center retired from the NFL was due to frequent injuries in the tush push. Talking about how he would be more focused on clearing the confusion around his retirement not being connected to the tush push, Jason said:

"I'm just going to answer any questions people have about my partaking in this play. I don't care whether it gets banned or not. I think that, at the end of the day, this is why you vote on things." [Timestamp - 46:41]

Jason Kelce's mom Donna has been highly supportive of both their sons. Before penning down his inspirational message for Jason, Donna cheered for the ex-NFL star for his recent major milestone.

