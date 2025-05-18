Jason Kelce's mother Donna drops 2-word message on her son's major milestone achievement

After football, ex-NFL star Jason Kelce has been fond of playing golf. He has often enjoyed a round of golf with his brother, Travis Kelce. The former Eagles center's love for the sport recently made him invest in a golf club.

On Saturday, Sullivan County Golf Club announced the addition of Jason to its ownership via an Instagram post. The investment group also includes Hollywood actor Bill Murray and former MLB pitcher Mike Madden. Jason's recent investment milestone received a two-word message from his mother, Donna.

"way cool!" Donna wrote.

Donna Kelce drops 2-word message on Jason Kelce's major achievement (image credit: instagram/scgc1925)

The post included pictures of Jason playing at Sullivan County Golf and Country Club, along with a personal message.

“I’ve been dating golf for a long time, and the relationship was starting to get more serious. Now we’re making a long-term commitment,” Jason wrote.

While Jason dealt with his investment in the golf club, his wife Kylie visited the Eagles Autism Symposium on Friday to deliver an emotional speech. It left a fan in “tears” and shared a reaction to the podcaster's words.

Jason Kelce opened up about health decline after NFL retirement

Following his retirement from the NFL, Jason Kelce's health started to go downhill. On Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, he highlighted how he felt that his health had significantly declined as his mind got comfortable with retirement.

"I don't know if it's like — the moment you retire mentally, your body retires too," Kelce said (15:15). "Physically, because I'm trying to lift weights, straining muscles. My ankle, playing golf last week, is inflamed. Can't squat now because my ankle hurts."

Even though Kelce loves playing golf, his recent game caused major ankle inflammation, forcing him take a short break from the sport.

Kelce's mom, Donna, before sharing her honest reaction to ex-NFL star's latest investment, made headlines for her no-nonsense advice on raising high achievers like him.

