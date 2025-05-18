Jason Kelce's wife Kylie leaves fan in "tears" with "inspiring" speech on Autism awareness

Ex-NFL star Jason Kelce's wife Kylie has been actively contributing to charity and good causes for the community over the years. On Friday, Kylie Kelce was a guest on the Eagles Autism Symposium and delivered an emotional speech on autism.

Kylie advocated for people with autism, highlighting the struggles they face and the support they deserve from the community. Her words left a fan emotional, who reviewed her speech with an Instagram post via a fan page.

"Melissa Hall said Kylie’s speech at the Eagles Autism Symposium for inclusion was inspiring and brought her happy tears," the fan captioned.

Tthe "Not Gonna Lie" podcaster made a personal announcement while speaking to the audience. Kylie promised that she would be using her online presence and all the spotlight her family has been receiving to help spread awareness about autism.

"I am so careful to make sure that I continue my messaging," Kylie said. "I have not wavered, and I will not waver from people understanding that if you are following me and our journey as a family, as much as we allow, then I will absolutely be talking to you about the autism community."

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie explained possibility of 5th child

Even though it has just been over a month since Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie welcomed their fourth daughter Finnley, there have been a lot of questions about the possibility of a fifth child. While Jason has previously shared his thoughts on having another one, Kylie recently gave her take.

During Apil 21's episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, Kylie Kelce opened up about her family expansion plans. The podcaster confessed to having always wanted to be a parent to four kids. However, when it comes to having a fifth child, she might give it a good thought.

"I’ve always said I wanted four kids (and) room for, like, one pleasant surprise," Kylie said. "If we had five kids, I’d be like, ‘OK, that’s enough. We need to stop.'"

When Kylie's due date for Finnley was near, there was a rush to decide their daughter’s name. During her appearance on the "New Heights" podcast on April 2, Kylie shared the reason why they had to quickly come up with a name for their fourth child.

