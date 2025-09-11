Jason Kelce's wife Kylie comes clean about personal reason behind limited discussion of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on 'NGL' podcast

Despite being in the inner circle of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, admitted to avoiding talking about them in her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast.

This was also the reason why she had long maintained her silence on the couple's engagement, until recently, when she finally decided to share a brief statement on the matter.

On Thursday's episode of her podcast, Kylie came forward to reveal that her decision to restrict conversations about Kelce and Swift was because she refused to make her content "clickbait." In addition to that, she also wanted to avoid getting her statements spun off by media outlets.

"I have made a very conscious effort not to discuss Taylor and Travis on this podcast because news outlets, tabloids, and AI, quite frankly, like to post quotes, whatever I say in reference to them," Kylie said. "I don’t need to come out here and make statements when I already talked to them. You see what I’m saying? I don’t need you to clickbait my sh*t."

After revealing the reason for limited conversations about the couple on her podcast, Kylie Kelce talked about her feelings on Kelce and Swift's engagement decision. Sharing excitement to welcome another member into the Kelce family, Kylie said:

"It goes without saying, I am so incredibly happy for them. We are so excited that they are taking this next step. The girls are so excited to get another aunt. I am so truly happy for them, and I feel so grateful that we get to welcome Taylor into our family in a more official capacity."

Kylie Kelce cheered for Taylor Swift after pop singer broke podcaster's record on 'New Heights'

Before Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce welcomed Taylor Swift on their "New Heights" podcast, Kylie Kelce's episode remained one of the most viewed ones of the podcast. However, Swift broke the record in less than 24 hours with almost 9.7 million views.

In an episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast later, Kylie Kelce expressed a positive attitude for having her record broken by the "Blank Space" singer. If anything, she loved the fact that the record was broken by Swift.

“Officially no longer the record holder for the most-watched episode of the other podcast," Kylie said. "There's no way it's even close, and I love that for me. It is very entertaining to watch the Internet break. It's just crumbling apart, and I love it. I love it."

In another segment of her podcast episode, Kylie Kelce revealed a major reason behind why she never took her daughters to watch Travis Kelce's games.

“The girls have not yet been to an Uncle Trav game just because a lot of opportunities that we've had to go and support Trav have been, even just last year, a lot of Monday nights," Kylie said.

“I think two different Monday Night Football opportunities," Kylie added. "But as anyone knows, an 8:00 p.m. start is not conducive to a 5, 4, and 2-year-old. We're not tagging in on that, so maybe we'll get out there for a nice 1:00 p.m. Sunday with the girls.”

This week, Travis Kelce's Chiefs will face the Eagles, whom they fell to in Super Bowl 59.

