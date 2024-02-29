If Kylie Kelce, Jason Kelce’s wife, had her way, she would want no part of the term “WAG” (wives and girlfriends). She shared her thoughts about that reference in the New Heights Podcast’s February 19 episode.

As shared on the podcast’s subreddit, Travis Kelce asked her:

“How does it feel to be referred to as a WAG?”

The mother of three responded:

“I don’t like it.”

When her husband asked about her response, she added:

“Because, I think, for the most part, there's a stereotype of WAGs.”

The Kelce brothers inquired about the stereotype she referred to, which she said:

“That everything is designer.”

Kylie Kelce never wavers from her convictions. She remained firm even when Jason Kelce said that it’s okay to wear Kansas City Chiefs gear in support of his younger brother in Super Bowl 58. Instead, she wore a red Cincinnati Bearcats shirt.

She couldn’t stand wearing Chiefs merchandise because of her allegiance to the Philadelphia Eagles. She lived in Pennsylvania all her life and met her husband when he was already playing for the hometown team. Likewise, she might have given Scott Swift, Taylor Swift’s father, the Eagles lanyard he wore during the big game.

Aside from caring for their three daughters, she also lends her time to charitable causes. She modeled a replica of the Kelly Green Eagles jacket made famous by the late Princess Diana. The jacket she autographed went for $100,000 for the benefit of the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Meanwhile, Kylie Kelce isn’t done sharing what she thinks are WAG stereotypes. The former field hockey athlete mentioned:

“That they are with their significant others for reasons other than that they truly love them. That is, honestly, that’s the part that deeply bothers me.”

Kylie and Jason Kelce share a genuine affection for each other, even after she saw him sleeping during what should have been their first date. They met on Tinder in 2015 and married three years later.

They welcomed their first child, Wyatt Elizabeth, in October 2019. Kylie Kelce gave birth to Elliotte Ray Kelce in March 2021 and Bennett in February 2023.

Former Eagles player shared more details about Jason Kelce’s disastrous first date

Nose tackle Beau Allen was Jason Kelce’s wingman during the center’s first encounter with his future wife. Allen shared in the February 21 episode of New Heights that Kelce and Kylie McDevitt were about to meet after the team’s annual holiday party.

However, excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages had Kelce sleeping for 45 minutes. The All-Pro center was so drunk that Allen had to carry him home and admitted to dropping him. The offensive lineman also fought with his teammate at times. Allen called it:

“One of the hardest I’ve ever done, more than climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.”

Luckily for Kelce, Kylie agreed to a second date, and the rest is history.