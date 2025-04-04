Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie discusses her tiring pre-labor struggles

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie tried her best for her fourth child to come out naturally. However, she ended up taking medical help to ensure the safe birth of Finnley. She reflected on her pre-labor struggles and talked about all the things she did for Finnley's natural delivery.

Ad

Kylie's statement came during Thursday's episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast. She claimed to have tried doing sprints, eating an excess of pineapples and eating spicy food. Kylie also tried massages. Despite all her efforts, when she was admitted to the hospital, Kylie was dilated just one centimeter.

"I tried everything to get this child to come out naturally, and it wasn't going to happen cuz when I showed up to the hospital after two weeks of being one cm dilated. Guess how dilated I was? That's right, one cm," Kylie said (09:48).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Kylie also explained how watching all her efforts go to waste made her feel "so mad." But she soon realized that some there are things out of her control.

"It's so mad like I just thought my body will say, 'We've done this a couple times. We know what you're trying to do. Let's get this baby out,' Kylie said. "No, it's not what happened. It's fine. She came out. Again the baby's going to do what baby wants to do."

Ad

Kylie Kelce highlighted Jason's delivery room skills

Having been through three labor experiences, Jason Kelce has mastered taking care of her pregnant wife. During the couple's hospital visit on Sunday, he made sure to showcase his delivery room skills and was praised by his wife Kylie.

"He's a very well-versed support person," Kylie said on Thursday (15:30), via 'Not Gonna Lie.' 'He does a great job getting water and ice. He checks in with me on a regular basis. He's not, like, standing over me trying to figure out what he can do. He does his thing. He checks in on me, and he holds my back up, which is so helpful."

Apart from talking about her pregnancy, Kylie Kelce also set the record straight on her family expansion plans after Finnley's birth. As for Jason, he previously claimed that they will stop at four girls.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.