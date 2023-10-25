Jason Kelce's wife Kylie Kelce's gameday drive is in contrast to Brittany Mahomes' private jet ritual

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Miami Dolphins played against each other on October 23. Kylie Kelce, the wife of Jason Kelce, attended the game along with his mother, Donna.

Jason Kelce revealed on the "New Heights' podcast that he found his way to the Lincoln Financial Field before his wife could reach there.

The Super Bowl-winning center said that his teammate Landon Dickerson drove him to the game in his "sick" vintage Mustang. The 35-year-old mentioned that his wife usually always drives herself to her husband's home games.

"We drive back home together after the game. Normally we’re in [Landon’s] truck."

The wife of Jason and mother of three attended the Eagles vs. Dolphins game on Sunday with her mother-in-law. Donna Kelce was successful at bringing gameday delights with herself, as Kylie mentioned in her Instagram Story.

Image Credit: Kylie Kelce's Instagram Story

Kylie Kelce's gameday drive poses a stark contrast to how the wife of Patrick Mahomes travels to the games.

Brittany Mahomes, the co-owner of the Kansas City Current, enjoys the privilege of traveling to the Chiefs games in private jets because of her husband's major partnership with Airshare. The starting QB of the Kansas City Chiefs gets to fly first class on the Challenger 350 airplane.

Brittany and her two children have often been seen in private jets when they have to travel from one Chiefs game to another. The mother of two famously traveled to Arizona with both her children to attend the 2023 Super Bowl game.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Story From February 2023

Fans compared Kylie Kelce with Brittany Mahomes

After the release of the "Kelce" documentary on Amazon Prime, Kylie Kelce started to enjoy fame and recognition. Fans loved her down-to-earth nature and appreciated her for being a supportive wife to Jason.

However, some fans were quick to compare the former field hockey player to the former soccer player. Many of them found Kylie to be more authentic compared to Brittany. A fan had written:

"Kylie was so down to earth and I honestly loved her in it. Total opposite of Britt."

Many fans agreed with this comment and also expressed their personal views about the two women.