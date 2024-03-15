Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, is mourning the loss of her Irish Wolfhound, Winnie. She took to Instagram to share the sad news about Winnie, who passed away this week.

In a heartfelt post, Kylie shared that she had always wanted an Irish Wolfhound and even collected photos of the breed on her laptop when she was a teenager. A few years later, she brought Winnie home and as she said, it was her 'firstborn' child.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She went on to say that Winnie was everything she had ever wanted in a dog and while she is sad, she knows Winnie is at peace.

"I lost part of my soul today but I know she is at peace. I love you Winn," she wrote in her message.

Kylie Kelce shared several photos from throughout the years of herself with Winnie. Her beloved dog was even in her and Jason Kelce's wedding ceremony.

Kylie's post had over 500,000 likes as of Friday morning as her followers offered their condolences and support for the loss of her Irish Wolfhound.

Kylie Kelce congratulates husband, Jason Kelce, on retirement

Last week, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL after 13 seasons. After his emotional announcement, his wife, Kylie, shared her own tribute to his NFL career.

In an Instagram post, Kylie Kelce shared how proud she was of the Eagles center.

"I am immensely proud to be your wife and can’t wait to see what you do next. As always, the girls and I will be there cheering you on every step of the way!" Kylie wrote.

Kylie said that she and their three girls are prepared to cheer him on in his next chapter. She complemented her message with a photo of the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl LIII victory over the New England Patriots.

Jason Kelce hasn't officially disclosed his plans after his retirement. However, he mentioned in the past that he would be interested in possibly pursuing a role in broadcasting.