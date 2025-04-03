Jason Kelce's wife Kylie recalls being 'very surprised' by ex-Eagles center in delivery room

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie revealed an unexpected detail about her husband's delivery room habits while discussing the birth of their fourth daughter. The former Philadelphia Eagles center surprised his wife by not bringing an item he had packed for previous deliveries.

The couple welcomed their fourth daughter, Finnley Anne Kelce, on Sunday. They already share three daughters: Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4 and Bennett, 2.

During Thursday's episode of the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Kylie shared details about her recent birth experience.

"Jason did not bring an air mattress," Kylie said (10:40). "I was actually very surprised about that," said Kylie. "But, he did bring his fan, and he didn't fan it on me."

The couple announced Finnley's arrival on Tuesday via social media, with Kylie posting photos and declaring, "Whoop, there she is! Finnley 'Finn' Anne Kelce." Jason humorously commented on the post, asking if the first photo had a filter on it.

Kylie praises Jason Kelce for being the support system

The New Heights House Party Hosted By Jason & Travis Kelce - Source: Getty

Despite the air mattress surprise, Kylie Kelce praised her husband's delivery room skills.

"He's a very well-versed support person," Kylie said on Thursday, via 'Not Gonna Lie.' "He does a great job getting water and ice. He checks in with me on a regular basis.

"He's not, like, standing over me trying to figure out what he can do. He like he does his thing. He checks in on me, and he holds my back up, which is so helpful for a crunch because, like, if you get a really good crunch on a push, you can really bear down and make it worthwhile. He's a great support person and was very, very helpful. But he also nailed the cutting the cord."

The couple's fourth baby has already made her podcast debut, appearing on "New Heights" which Jason co-hosts with his brother, Travis Kelce. During Wednesday's episode, Travis met his new niece virtually when Kylie carried the newborn into the frame.

"Hey, little muffin! Look at you," Travis said.

The family banter continued as the Chiefs tight end poked fun at Jason.

"I'm sorry your father's a weirdo," Travis said.

In her podcast interview, Kylie also spoke about advice for new mothers, specifically about sleeping when the baby sleeps.

She referred to it as "one of the most asinine pieces of advice that people give to new moms." She also talked about how it is not doable considering the other things a mother has to do.

