Jason Kelce's wife Kylie reveals 'birth plan' ahead of labor day

Kylie and Jason Kelce will be welcoming their fourth daughter any day now. Kylie Kelce spoke about her excitement to welcome her fourth child on Thursday's episode of her podcast, "Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce."

Ad

She first told her listeners that before she explained her birth plans, it was her and her doctor's decision and that nobody could fault her for it.

"Now I'll tell you exactly what my birth plan is," Kylie said. "That's right. It's mine. You don't need to have an opinion on it. You don't need to be worried about it because I'm gonna tell you this birth plan has been approved by me, myself and my team of OBs. Okay?"

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She then went on to simply say the epidural was the only plan she had when it was time to welcome her baby girl.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I just want a fat needle in my back," Kylie added. "That's it. I want a fat needle in my back that keeps the line in so that when I need a little bumpity bump to get that window gone — if you know, you know — that we can make that happen. And I'm just not prepared for disappointment on a day that a human is exiting my body." [4:43]

Ad

Ad

Kylie and Jason Kelce announced in an Instagram post that they were expecting their fourth daughter in October. The couple is already parents to daughters Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett.

Their third daughter, Bennett, was born just weeks after Jason Kelce and the Eagles faced his brother Travis Kelce and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie doesn't have time for people who shame others' birth plans

In this week's episode, Kylie Kelce spoke about her birth plan for baby number four and comments she has seen others get on social media. She said that she has been shocked to see that women who have cesarean sections are told they didn't experience birth.

Ad

She then gave her opinion and said that shaming others isn't the right path.

“The person you’re speaking to just grew a human being and for whatever reason, that little baby needed to come out the front, not the bottom. You know whose business that is? Not f------ yours! They just had massive abdominal surgery — abdominal surgery — to get out the human life that they just built. I can’t believe that people say that. That is horrific.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Before debuting her own podcast, Kylie was a guest on Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast, "New Heights," on special occasions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-NFL QB makes feelings clear about Patriots adding Stefon Diggs for $69,000,000 - “Worthy signing”