Travis Kelce will return to Kansas City this week after his getaway to Argentina to hang out with girlfriend Taylor Swift, who is in South America for her Eras Tour. The power couple made headlines over the weekend with their public display of affection in Buenos Aires.

Kelce and Swift will spend time apart as the tight end will return from his short break during the Chiefs' bye week. The pop star, who has attended multiple games to cheer on her boyfriend, is scheduled to remain in South America for her Eras Tour until the end of the month.

The Chiefs are scheduled to host Kelce's brother Jason and the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 11 in a rematch of Super Bowl 57. The visitors are eager to avenge their loss, and defensive end Brandon Graham has fired a warning to Kelce that he plans on using the tight end's relationship with Swift as ammunition during the game. During an appearance on ESPN Countdown, the Eagles star said:

"He gave a lot of ammo with all the stuff that he's doing out there just to have some fun with him because I know ever since Taylor Swift and him got together boy's life has taken off even more and probably brought more fans than he knows."

Graham added:

So, I'm just gonna enjoy just you know, badgering with him. Having a little fun because I've seen him, because he comes to our games and much respect for him. Gonna make sure we enjoy ourselves and compete to the highest level."

'Karma is a guy on the Chiefs,' says Taylor Swift about Travis Kelce

During Travis Kelce's trip to Argentina to hang out with girlfriend Taylor Swift, the couple was spotted together in a restaurant and received love from the patrons as they exited after their meal while holding hands. Before getting on stage for her performance at the Estadio River Plate, Swift shared a passionate kiss with Kelce, which fans caught on camera.

While on stage, the pop icon paid tribute to her superstar boyfriend by changing the lyrics to her hit song 'Karma.' Swift sang:

"Karma takes all my friends to the summit, Karma is a guy on the Chiefs, Coming straight home to me!"

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's getaway in Argentina could haunt the tight end on the field in Week 11.