Jason Kelce 'uneasy' about Eagles handling ‘Hard Knocks’ pressure during in-season

Jason Kelce's comments on the "New Heights" podcast revealed his concerns about how the Philadelphia Eagles will handle their first-ever "Hard Knocks" appearance. The retired center expressed uncertainty about the franchise's readiness for unprecedented exposure during an active season.

Ad

Kelce played 13 years with the Eagles before retiring in March 2024. His brother, Travis Kelce, co-hosts the podcast.

Jason comments during Wednesday's episode came exactly one week after HBO and NFL Films announced the NFC East would be featured in the second iteration of the show's in-season division format.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I don't know what the franchise is for you," Jason said (26:09). "I would say the Eagles have not had any type of exposure like this in the middle of a season. We have our own YouTube channel and stuff, but I don't. This is going to be a whole another level of a look into the inner workings of the Philadelphia Eagles, I believe. It always depends on how open the team is to kind of allowing it."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

The former All-Pro's hesitation stems from Philadelphia's lack of experience with such intensive media scrutiny during active competition. The Eagles previously appeared on Amazon Prime's "All or Nothing" series, which documented their 2019 campaign. The show operated with production methods and broadcast schedules different from "Hard Knocks."

Jason Kelce admits limited familiarity with the in-season 'Hard Knocks' format

NFL: Super Bowl LIX Philadelphia Eagles Championship Parade - Source: Imagn

Jasok Kelce acknowledged his preference for the traditional training camp version of the acclaimed HBO series.

Ad

"I'll be honest, I haven't watched a lot of in-season 'Hard Knocks,' Kelce said on Wednesday, via 'New Heights.' "I've always been accustomed to the training camp one. That's what I grew up loving, like the Cincinnati Bengals, the New York Jets with Rex Ryan. I think that the Lions do the first in season."

Ad

His reference to classic "Hard Knocks" seasons highlighted the difference between offseason and in-season formats. The training camp version allows teams to control narratives during less critical periods. Meanwhile, in-season episodes capture real-time pressure situations that could impact playoff races and team chemistry.

The timing presents particular challenges for Philadelphia as the reigning Super Bowl champions. The Eagles face elevated expectations heading into the 2025 season, and "Hard Knocks" cameras will document their title defense attempt. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced the NFC East's focus on May 21.

Ad

This marks Philadelphia's first "Hard Knocks" appearance since the show began in 2001. The Cowboys have participated three times. The Giants recently endured an embarrassing "offseason" version that showcased management missteps with Saquon Barkley's free agency departure to Philadelphia.

The Eagles' roster features numerous compelling personalities beyond Kelce's former teammates. Jalen Hurts leads the quarterback room while Saquon Barkley brings his storyline of joining his former division rival. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith provide dynamic receiving threats.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.