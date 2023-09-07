Jason Kelce had one of his best football seasons last year. Even though the Philadelphia Eagles were unsuccessful in winning the Super Bowl title, it proved to be a great season for the team's center. Not only his football prowess but also his close-knit relationship with his family took center stage.

Jason and his younger brother, Travis Kelce, launched their viral podcast, "New Heights," together. The show became an instant hit among fans and also featured some of the biggest NFL personalities. After the launch of the podcast, Jason Kelce got involved in another big project, which will be released very soon.

It was recently announced on the "New Heights" podcast that a documentary named "Kelce" is bound to be released very soon on Amazon Prime. The show will highlight Jason's journey from last season.

While excitedly discussing the show, Jason Kelce also opened up about the filming process of the documentary. He said he was always at ease while filming for the show. The sentiment was reciprocated by his wife Kylie, who said:

"I would say the production crew that we worked with, Don and China and then the crews that they brought in, we had some reoccurring people. The sound guy, Jeff, was awesome. Jeff, yeah, he was with us at the Super Bowl. There were just like a number of people who sort of came in regularly by the end of it, and it was kind of nice... It felt far more comfortable at the end than it did at the beginning."

The Eagles star agreed with what his wife said and continued by saying:

"I think it really made doing all the shots and being as open as possible. It made it a lot easier working with them and their whole crew and staff. It was easy to just kind of be ourselves and be as authentic as possible."

Jason Kelce guarantees that her wife's portrayal is done perfectly in the documentary

A few episodes ago, while talking about his upcoming documentary, he mentioned that his wife's portrayal in the film could not have been done more perfectly.

Jason Kelce expressed his excitement for fans to see the film, acknowledging that a documentary about his personal life can be uncertain. He also mentioned that his wife, Kylie, is portrayed in the documentary, noting that she looks the best and is a powerful figure.

The film will also showcase Kelce's personal milestones, such as the arrival of his third daughter Bennett Kelce, and his Super Bowl appearance. Overall, the documentary aims to portray football as a family-oriented sport and highlight the importance of family off the field.