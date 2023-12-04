Jason McCourty compares Christian McCaffrey’s flop against Eagles to LeBron James

Lebron James and Christian McCaffrey are two players dominating headlines in two different leagues, but one analyst saw a similarity between them. Speaking on "Good Morning Football," NFL analyst Jason McCourty compared the quality of Christian McCaffrey's flop to LeBron James.

"Watch McCaffrey after this play. [It's] a little LeBron James-esque. Look at this absolute flop," McCourty said. "McCaffrey even laughed right here with the official. Watch it. Arms flailing up on the ground. Oh, my goodness. I was cracking up, laughing at this. Especially the fact that CMC could laugh at himself and know like this definitely was not a penalty."

LeBron James and every player in the NBA have a reputation for flopping to draw fouls. Some look realistic, but others can look like how Christian McCaffrey did it against the Eagles. Going by his comments, it appears that Jason McCourty might have been poking fun at James as much as McCaffrey.

Christian McCaffrey hits major milestone in blowout win over Eagles

While the entire team had something to revel in on Sunday evening, Christian McCaffrey also had a personal accomplishment to celebrate. With his 93 yards on the ground, the running back crossed the 1000-yard mark as the first RB to do so in 2023.

The next closest running back is Derrick Henry, who has 841 yards.

McCaffrey has 1,032 yards and 12 touchdowns this year. Even if the season were to end today, the running back's production would tower over all but two years in his career. It's the first time he has crossed 1000 yards for a franchise in a season since 2019 with the Carolina Panthers.

While he has racked up yards on the ground as much as anyone this season, he also serves as a studly receiving back. McCaffrey has 429 receiving yards and five touchdowns this year.

If the season ended today, the running back's production as a receiver would beat out three seasons of his seven-year career. With plenty of time still to go, McCaffrey has a chance to beat his production numbers from a few more past seasons to boot.

That said, one accomplishment that might be out of reach is the running back setting a new career-high in receiving yards picked up from Brock Purdy. That's because his record is set at 1005 yards. He would need to rack up more than half the remaining total in the final five weeks of the season.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Good Morning Football" and H/T Sportskeeda.