Russell Wilson's signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers just got the seal of approval from Jason and Travis Kelce. The 35-year-old quarterback announced that he was signing a one-year deal earlier this week, which comes after a tumultuous two seasons with the Denver Broncos.

On this week's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, the Kelce's applauded the move by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jason Kelce stated that he believes the quarterback is the X-factor the Steelers were missing last season:

"Dude, this is like the only missing piece right now in Pittsburgh. If Russ is even close to the quarterback he used to be, this is an extremely dangerous team with what they're working on the defensive side of the ball."

Travis Kelce went on to say that he knows from facing the Denver Broncos twice each year that Wilson still has a lot of playing years left. He said that Wilson's talent, along with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin's success and the defense, has now made Pittsburgh even better:

We all know how good of a coach Tomlin is and how good that defense it is. So Steelers definitely just got better for sure.'"

Both Jason and Travis Kelce wished Russell Wilson well in his fresh start after the lack of success during his time with the Denver Broncos.

How much will the Pittsburgh Steelers pay Russell Wilson?

Two years ago, quarterback Russell Wilson was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. The Broncos gave up a lot of draft stock in exchange for the quarterback and then signed him to a lucrative five-year extension worth $245 million.

After two seasons with the Broncos winning a combined 11 games in that span, the team announced last week that they would be releasing him at the start of the new league year. Days later, Wilson met with the Pittsburgh Steelers and on Sunday night announced, via a social media video, that he was signing with the six-time Super Bowl champions.

The Steelers signed him to a one-year contract that is worth just $1.2 million. Pittsburgh's bargain of a contract is due in part to the Denver Broncos still being on the hook to pay Wilson $35 million this season.

Russell Wilson will now compete against former first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett for the starting quarterback job and get an opportunity to show what he still has left in his game.