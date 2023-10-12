Jason and Travis Kelce playfully refuse to attribute Prime documentary success to Taylor Swift buzz

Recently, during an engaging podcast session, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce rejoiced over their substantial achievement of "Kelce." Claiming the title of Amazon Prime's most-watched documentary in the United States, "Kelce" unfurls the captivating narrative of NFL athlete Jason Kelce.

Their expressions radiated pure excitement on their podcast, somewhat understating the rumored influence of Taylor Swift in this success. Although Swift's alleged connection with Travis recently brought attention to its success, the Kelce siblings accredit the documentary's triumph predominantly to their own substantial fan base.

While celebrating the documentary's success on their "New Heights" podcast, the Philadelphia Eagles center said:

“This success is all thanks to you and me, and it has nothing to do with the Taylor Swift buzz.”

Travis, navigating the persistent rumors encircling his personal life, made it explicit that his primary dedication remains unwaveringly fixed on his thriving football odyssey with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Peyton Manning approved of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's rumored romance

In a recent appearance on the popular Manningcast, Peyton Manning gave a lighthearted nod of approval regarding the rumored entanglement between Travis Kelce and the sensational pop star Taylor Swift. However, the seasoned Manning made it clear, with a touch of humor, that his endorsement was contingent upon it not affecting Kelce's prowess as a tight end on the field.

Expressing their viewpoint, both Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, voiced their apprehensions regarding the media's overwhelming focus on Taylor Swift during NFL games. They felt that while it certainly adds a vibrant ambiance, the coverage may be stretching the boundaries of necessity.

Shifting gears, Kelce's athletic journey encountered a hiccup when an unfortunate ankle injury occurred during a game. This raised valid concerns about the quality and safety of the stadium's turf, prompting discussions within the NFL community. The incident sparked a dialogue about the crucial aspect of player safety and the conditions they contend with on the field.