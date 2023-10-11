Rumors of a potential romance between pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce have been swirling, capturing the fascination of fans and stealing some of the spotlight from the on-field action.

During an appearance on the Manningcast, Jimmy Kimmel couldn't resist bringing up the topic. He put Peyton Manning in the hypothetical locker room scenario, asking how he would handle it if Kelce was entangled in a celebrity romance. Manning, known for his quick wit, responded that as long as it didn't affect the team's performance, he'd let it slide.

“As long as Kelce is catching balls. I think you can bust ’em at the same time,” Manning said. “But he’s catching them very well and that’s all I really care about in the locker room. He and Kittle are the best tight ends. They’re both kicking butt.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Travis Kelce himself, along with his brother Jason Kelce, has voiced concerns over the excessive coverage Swift receives at games. While acknowledging that it adds a unique atmosphere to the NFL experience, they believe the media might be taking it a bit too far, diverting attention from the essence of the game itself.

Travis Kelce sustained an ankle injury in Week 5

Last Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Minnesota Vikings. Despite controversy, the Chiefs were able to defeat their opponents.

Travis Kelce, however, sustained a non-contact injury during the game. The injury raised questions about whether it was caused by the turf at the stadium. Kelce later clarified on his podcast, New Heights, that the injury was a rolled ankle from when he slipped on the turf.

This injury adds to the previous injuries Kelce has sustained this season, including a missed game due to a bone bruise. The upcoming game against the Denver Broncos may be affected by Kelce's availability, as he has limited rest time before performing.