Jason, Travis Kelce recount hilarious reaction to LeBron James' tweet about New Heights podcast: "Hottest guy thinks you're sexy"

Through their ‘New Heights’ podcast, Jason and Travis Kelce have engaged in discussions about various sports and interviewed notable stars. However, there’s one professional athlete they haven’t featured yet, despite both being avid fans.

On this week’s episode of the ‘New Heights’ podcast, Travis and Jason Kelce hosted actor and rapper Lil Dicky as their guest. During the conversation, Lil Dicky revealed that NBA champion LeBron James is a fan of his new sitcom. He even shared the exciting moment when James publicly endorsed his work on social media.

Jason and Travis Kelce had a similar experience with LeBron James, who posted that he loved their podcast and wanted to be a guest. Jason Kelce described the excitement he had when he saw James' post on X:

"We feel the exact same way. He tweeted us while I was at practice, and as I'm coming off the practice field, I'm like a school girl with some hot gossip."

Jason Kelce continued describing the moment:

"Like the hottest guy in the world thinks you're sexy. It was like, 'no way'!"

Travis Kelce, for his part, kept his emotions in check but shared his love for the Los Angeles Lakers star:

"He's the best."

What did LeBron James say about Jason and Travis Kelce's podcast?

Travis and Jason Kelce launched their "New Heights" podcast in September 2022. The NFL brothers named the show after their childhood neighborhood in Ohio. The show has allowed them to talk about all sports, not just the NFL, and each week during the season, they gave their insight into their games.

In October 2023, LeBron James took to X to give a shoutout to the podcast and presented the question as to why he has never been a guest. He then joked that he could actually be the king of Ohio and not them.

"Crazy I can’t get a invite to join yall fantastic show! Is it because you guys are truly the Kings of NE Ohio and I claim to be? Be honest!. Seriously you guys are AWESOME!!"-LeBron James

Travis Kelce then replied to James' post and said that it would be an honor to have him as a guest:

"Appreciate ya Bron. We’d be honored to have you bless the show! It’s only right to get Northeast Ohio’s finest on and talk some ball baby! Let’s make it happen!!"

The "New Heights" podcast's official account on X also responded, saying that he could come on at any time:

"Open invite anytime."

Jason Kelce also responded to James' post with humor as he added a photo of Travis Kelce and LeBron James at the ESPYs. He jokingly said that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was supposed to ask him to be a guest on their show.

"Travis was supposed to ask you?!!!"

It's been six months since the interaction, and the Kelce's have yet to have James on as a guest.