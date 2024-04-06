Travis Kelce is staying in Los Angeles as 'Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?' reboot begins production: Report

Travis Kelce's prolonged presence in Los Angeles is due to his filming commitment for a 'Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?' reboot as per a report by People. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been spending a portion of his offseason in California for this latest project.

In the new version of the show, called 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?', celebrities will take the place of children from the original version. It is supposed to air on Prime Video.

Travis Kelce making moves in the entertainment industry

Travis Kelce's latest reported venture is only the latest in a stream of efforts that is solidifying his presence as a superstar in the entertainment market. His podcast with his brother Jason Kelce has become one of the most popular sources for NFL fans. He is also hosting the Kelce Jam for a second year running, and bringing some of the biggest names to Kansas City for their Super Bowl celebrations.

And, of course, he is dating Taylor Swift, arguably the biggest name in entertainment today. With his brother's retirement, new relationship, and changing circumstances with advancing age, Travis Kelce might not lack opportunities when he hangs up his cleats.

Last season, he talked about the pain associated with playing football and all the sacrifices to his health he has had to make to keep playing at the highest level. However, he ruled out any impending retirement talk. But it shows that the future might come for him sooner than anyone might want.

And as he did when ruling out retirement, he said he was going to use the offseason to figure out where his interests lay beyond football. He credited his Saturday Night Live appearance as whipping up his appetite to go in front of the cameras.

Based on his own admission, it now seems that Travis Kelce is preparing for a career after football that includes taking steps in the entertainment world. Thanks to his superstardom due to his athletic prowess and his personal life, he will command serious attention.

But, for now, he will be coming back to Kansas City from Los Angeles as the Chiefs try to win three Super Bowls on the trot. That will cement their position not just as a dynasty, but probably the greatest among them all. When Travis Kelce is done writing his story on the field, though, he knows there will always be a demand for him in Hollywood.