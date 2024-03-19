Travis Kelce holds discussions over hosting 'Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader' reboot: Report 

Travis Kelce is one of the most popular NFL players in the world, if not the most popular. He recently won the third Super Bowl of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs and later joined his girlfriend Taylor Swift on her 'The Eras Tour'.

As per Variety, the Chiefs tight end is currently in discussions to host a celebrity-focused reboot of the show 'Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?'. It is expected that the show will stream on Amazon Prime, however, the streaming platform has not yet confirmed the news.

Travis Kelce's popularity has increased rapidly since he started dating Taylor Swift, the producers of the show would love to make the NFL star the host of the show.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kelce has a great personality and many people like the excitement that he brings to the table. He is tailor-made for television and movies, however, becoming a host of such a show might have an impact on his future in football.

His brother Jason Kelce has already announced his retirement, and although the Chiefs star is motivated to three-peat as a Super Bowl champion, he might not play in the NFL much longer.

Travis Kelce's entertainment business already thriving

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce at Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers

The reported project around 'Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?' will not be the first time Travis Kelce has ventured into the entertainment industry. He hosted Saturday Night Live after winning the Super Bowl last year, and is also an executive producer for an upcoming movie titled "My Dead Friend Zoe".

'New Heights', the podcast hosted by Kelce brothers, Jason and Travis Kelce, is currently the top-ranked sports podcast on Spotify in the United States. They have 2.34 million subscribers on YouTube, and weekly release an episode to talk about the things happening in the NFL and in their personal life.

Kelce now has 6.4 million followers on Instagram. He has a huge appeal to both sports and non-sports fans. The Taylor Swift factor is real, but without that also the 34-year-old tight end has always been entertaining and is now reaping the rewards of his hard work both on and off the field.