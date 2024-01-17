Jason and Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, has become just as well-known as her two sons, who play in the NFL. While she has been attending each of their games since they began playing, last year's Super Bowl skyrocketed her fandom.

Now "Mama Kelce" is opening up about Jason and Travis' journey to the National Football League. In a recent interview with PEOPLE magazine, Donna Kelce said that she has enjoyed the experience of watching her sons make their dreams a reality.

“It’s been really surreal and a fun ride to be on,” Donna said.

Donna also shared how she cherishes watching her sons play in the NFL. She's enjoying all of the fun experiences that come from being two of the most notable faces in the league.

“Being able to be with my kids — the experiences, the places, enjoying people I’ve never met before. And I’m very happy they get to enjoy the fruits of their labor, because it’s [been] a tough ride to get where they are now,” Donna said.

However, Mama Kelce knows the hard work and sacrifices that Jason and Travis Kelce had to make to the pinnacle of their careers.

Video of Donna Kelce's 'swag surfing' with Taylor Swift goes viral

Saturday night's wild-card matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs was one of the coldest NFL games ever. Temperatures dipped below zero before kickoff and continued to plummet throughout the night. Although the Chiefs came out victorious 26-7, one moment late in the game caught everyone's attention.

The NBC broadcast showed Taylor Swift sitting beside Donna Kelce throughout the night. Toward the end of the game, the well-known Arrowhead Stadium anthem, "Swag Surfer," came on. Swift and Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany joined the rest of the stadium in dancing to the song.

In the video, Donna Kelce, who was sitting next to Taylor Swift, also began moving to the song. She may not have had the same moves as Swift and Mahomes, but she was definitely celebrating along with the rest of Chiefs Kingdom.

The video quickly went viral as fans loved the moment between Swift and Travis Kelce's mother.