Travis Kelce and his brother Jason have had successful NFL careers and could be future Pro Football Hall of Famers. They also have an equally successful podcast titled New Heights. The brothers confessed on a recent episode of the podcast of a Super Bowl bet that was made between them.

Travis told his brother during some unseen footage of the terms of the bet that involved shaving Jason's head and autographs:

"You have to shave both your beard and your hair and let me sign your f---ing forehead like a baby. You have to turn into a baby and I'll sign your forehead."

Jason told Travis that he'd keep his well-known beard:

"I will shave my hair but not my beard. I don't like the way my face looks and I'm going to keep my beard."

The Kelce brothers faced off in Super Bowl 57 earlier this year as Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs played Jason and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs came out on top with a score of 38-35, meaning Travis Kelce won the bet.

Jason Kelce fulfilled his end of the bet during a live taping of their podcast:

Jason Kelce with a bald head and wearing a diaper. Credit: @newheightsshow (IG)

The podcast made its debut last September and covers their games, trending news in the NFL and sports headlines while displaying their unique personalities. Travis Kelce, the younger sibling, will be entering his 11th NFL season in 2023 while it will be Jason's 13th season.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's mom stole the show at Super Bowl 57

Donna Kelce, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's mom at Super Bowl 57

While Travis and Jason were the first brothers to face off in a Super Bowl, their mom made some history as well. Donna Kelce became the first mother to have two sons playing in the big game. There was even a petition to have her be at the coin toss.

In an interview with Glamour magazine in February, she spoke about being the center of attention at the Super Bowl:

"Just being upbeat and making sure that you show your emotion. It’s hard to put it out there every single time, especially when it’s the same question. I think that’s the most difficult. It’s being genuine and making sure that you can really, truly be yourself."

Although the Chiefs won the game, Donna Kelce ended up being the biggest winner of the entire Super Bowl weekend.

