Jason Whitlock questions truth around Kyren Lacy’s death after new video shows LSU WR far away from fatal car crash that led to hit-and-run arrest

Kyren Lacy was found dead in his car two days before his hearing in April. The former wide receiver was facing charges for allegedly killing a 78-year-old man in an accident, felony hit-and-run, and reckless driving in December 2024. However, some new details about the saga recently came to light, and Jason Whitlock is still trying to wrap his head around everything, seeking answers.The former LSU wide receiver's attorney disputed the charges against Lacy with a new surveillance video that showed the youngster over 70 yards away from the car he allegedly crashed. Pat McAfee discussed the matter on &quot;The Pat McAfee Show&quot; on Monday, calling it heartbreaking and disgusting.&quot;Does anyone know the definitive truth on this story? This isn’t it,&quot; Whitlock reposted the clip with the caption on X.The Louisiana State Police arrested Lacy in January, but he was released on a $151,000 bail the same day. He was instructed to appear in front of a grand jury three months later.Lacy got into an argument with one of his family members just two days before his hearing in April and reportedly fired a shot at the ground before fleeing the scene. The cops chased him for several miles but found him dead following a car crash.Kyren Lacy transferred from Louisiana in 2022 and played for the LSU Tigers for three years. He charted 2,360 receiving yards and 26 receiving touchdowns in five years.Malik Nabers reacts to new evidence in the Kyren Lacy caseNew York Giants' wide receiver Malik Nabers, who played alongside Kyren Lacy for two years at LSU, slammed the judiciary after the surveillance video added a new angle to the saga. He posted a picture of the late LSU star on his Instagram story.&quot;Bashed my dawg name! Shi crazy,&quot; Nabers wrote. &quot;Da Wrld sick gang. Dey put you on every news channel and sport network when you &quot;allegedly&quot; charged wit sum. But when da truth comes out mfs dnt say nun and go in silence.&quot; &quot;All my dawgs fallin to the same 'justice system' FOH. Shi a joke! Free u.&quot; Nabers wrote in another story.Image source: Malik Nabers' InstagramNabers also got a personalized thigh pad made for him, featuring Lacy and himself, as a tribute to Lacy ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Many stars, including Angel Reese and Jayden Daniels, penned down heartfelt messages for the late LSU wide receiver.