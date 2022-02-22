"That’s what grown men do" - Jason Whitlock rips Colin Kaepernick while praising Brian Flores

Jason Whitlock is known for being a controversial figure in the world of sports. So it shouldn't be shocking that he took a shot at former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick after hearing that former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores decided to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"No disrespect to Tomlin/Steelers, but Brian Flores deserves most of the praise. He swallowed his ego, took a step back to move forward. That's what grown men do. Flores put himself back in the game. It's what Kap [Kaepernick] should've done, instead of demanding big money and starting job," Whitlock wrote on Twitter.

Whitlock thinks it's smart that Flores took a job with the Steelers because now he has the Rooney family behind him, unlike Colin Kaepernick, who Whitlock feels is at fault for stalling his own career.

"This is what happens when common sense and self-awareness rule rather than Twitter and Pride. Congrats to Brian Flores. Get the Rooneys behind him," Whitlock tweeted.

As most know, Colin Kaepernick has been blackballed by the NFL because of his stance on racial injustice in the world. He would kneel at games as a protest to what was happening, and a lot of people, including Whitlock, did not like it.

Jason Whitlock is seen by some as a sell-out because of some of the controversial stances he has taken over the years, like this one.

Colin Kaepernick is not the only subject Jason Whitlock has talked about

Jason Whitlock's career has basically been based on his stance on certain subjects, particularly when it comes to the African-American community.

He has become very popular in conservative political circles for taking a stance against what many feel is "woke" culture.

He called out LeBron James for speaking out against the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, saying that James was just using his platform to build his brand.

But Whitlock's own career has stalled over the years because of takes. He has gone from being a top journalist/analyst on ESPN and FS1, to having gone to almost obscurity.

He has a podcast now called Fearless, but his face is barely seen any more on anyone's show or program.

Whitlock tried to fashion himself as the next Stephen A. Smith or Skip Bayless, but it may have backfired on him big time. Most of his "hot takes" these days are less about sports and more political.

Without realizing it, Whitelock may have blackballed himself from the world of sports.

