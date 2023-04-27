Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has faced a lot of criticism over the past few days due to his poor score on the S2 cognition test. Stroud was able to score only 18 percentile in the test in which Bryce Young scored 98 percentile.

Stroud's draft stock has plummeted ever since then, and he may not be a top five pick anymore. Despite his poor score in the S2 test, many have come out to defend him, including his Buckeyes teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Here's what Jaxon Smith-Njigba said on the Up & Adams show:

"He's going to be a great, I mean, besides the arm talent, besides, you know, all that you know, he's always the smartest guy on the field and, you know, playing with him and his leadership and, you know, he knows how to lead a team. He knows how to get things done.

"It was awesome playing with him at the Ohio State University and hopefully, one day, you know, we'll link back up. We all know C.J. and he's a smart kid. He's a good kid, and he just loves to play ball and he's good at it. So whatever team picks him, you know, it's going to be lucky to have him."

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is expected to be the wide receiver off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft, and these words coming from him explain a lot about Stroud.

Nobody knows which team will draft C.J. Stroud, but as stated by his teammate, that team is going to be lucky to have such a wonderful player playing for them.

“He’s always the smartest guy on the field… he knows how to lead a team, and he knows how to get things done.”



Indianapolis Colts could draft C.J. Stroud

C.J. Stroud: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Ohio State v Georgia

With Bryce Young expected to be drafted by the Carolina Panthers with the first overall pick, Stroud could still be the second quarterback to get drafted. The Houston Texans might not draft a quarterback this year, and that could tempt other teams to trade up and get the Buckeyes quarterback.

The Indianapolis Colts, who want to draft a quarterback, might draft Stroud. He would be an ideal fit for the Colts and could be their quarterback for the future. Jim Irsay has been vocal about drafting a franchise quarterback, and many think that Stroud will be their guy.

