Jaxson Dart injury update: Latest on Giants QB's health after rookie takes massive hit against Patriots in preseason game

The New York Giants had a nightmare moment on Thursday when rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart went down after taking a massive hit against the New England Patriots. Dart had just thrown a 23-yard fourth-down run before fumbling and smashing his head on the turf.

Play was immediately stopped, and the 22-year-old signal-caller had to be checked in the blue medical tent. Despite the frightening moment, Dart cleared the concussion protocol and was seen walking off the field.

However, he did not return when the Giants got the ball back in the second quarter. Quarterback veteran Jameis Winston steppd in and fire a 30-yard touchdown pass on the very next play.

Before the injury scare, Dart was making a good case of being the QB2 in New York. So far, he has completed 32 of 47 passes (68.1%) for 372 yards, throwing three touchdowns and zero interceptions in three preseason games. He also boasts 52 rushing yards to his name along with a touchdown, showing off his dual-threat ability.

Currently third on the Giants' depth chart behind Russell Wilson and Winston, Jaxson Dart is steadily proving he could be the steal of the draft while soaking in lessons from the veterans.

Jaxson Dart fantasy outlook

Giants ' rookie quarterback Dart is turning heads even before the regular season kicks off. Fantasy managers should note that Dart’s ceiling is sky-high, but the Giants insist Russell Wilson remains the starter.

Coach Brian Daboll said on the Prime broadcast, “He played well. I'd like him to slide on that long run. He got the wind knocked out of him there.”

Dart’s live-game experience is limited. However, his 2024 Ole Miss stats with 4,279 passing yards and 10.8 yards per attempt show a player capable of big numbers.

Dart has a cannon for an arm and scrambling ability, having scrambled 45 times in college. His progressions beyond the first read need work, but his toughness as a runner makes him a prime candidate for fantasy streaming later this season.

Dart could see that it starts in New York as soon as October, potentially giving fantasy owners a high-upside QB option. Until then, Dart remains a developmental gem with clear breakout potential once he takes over.

