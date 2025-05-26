Jaxson Dart reveals why he failed to secure No. 2 jersey from Giants CB Deonte Banks

New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart discovered that preferred jersey numbers don't come easy in the NFL. The former Ole Miss star explained his decision to stick with No. 6 rather than pursue his college number from teammate Deonte Banks.

Dart wore No. 2 throughout his college career at Ole Miss but found that Giants cornerback Banks had already claimed it in the NFL.

The revelation came during a recent interview with Cllct Media, where Dart discussed his jersey situation in a humorous manner. The question addressed whether he had attempted to negotiate with Banks for the coveted number.

"Yeah, it's too much," Dart told Cllct Media with a laugh when asked if he offered money for No. 2. "Too much."

Banks currently holds No. 2 after a series of jersey transactions that began when Russell Wilson joined the Giants. The cornerback previously wore No. 24 during his rookie season in 2023, then switched to No. 3 after Sterling Shepard's departure. Banks moved to No. 2 following Drew Lock's exit from the team, creating the current situation that ensured Jaxson Dart couldn't get his way.

Jaxson Dart shows patience while eyeing future opportunities

NFL: New York Giants Rookie Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Former NFL wide receiver Harry Douglas believes the Giants should wait until Week 5 before giving Dart his first start, specifically targeting the Saints matchup as his debut

Douglas shared his timeline prediction during ESPN's "Get Up" show on May 26, 2025. He emphasized the challenging nature of the Giants' opening schedule, which features playoff contenders and division rivals during the first month.

"I'm going to go the first weekend in October, they're going down to New Orleans to play the Saints, and he's probably going to be facing another rookie quarterback in Tyler Shug," Douglas said. "You don't want to start in the first four weeks. They play the Dallas Cowboys, they play the Kansas City Chiefs, they play the Commanders, and also the Los Angeles Chargers. Let his first start come when they go down to New Orleans."

The talented player hasn't signed his contract yet, but projections suggest a four-year, $16.9 million deal with nearly a $9 million signing bonus based on the NFL rookie wage scale. Banks, meanwhile, sits halfway through his four-year, $13.5 million contract as a 2023 first-round pick.

At rookie minicamp, Jaxson Dart expressed willingness to contribute regardless of his position on the depth chart while staying prepared for any opportunity that might arise.

The timing of Jaxson Dart's eventual promotion could depend on factors beyond his development. Head coach Brian Daboll faces significant pressure after posting a 9-25 record over the past two seasons. NFL insider Connor Hughes suggested Daboll might accelerate Dart's timeline if job security becomes a concern. This potentially moves up his debut from the originally projected Week 10 against the Bears.

