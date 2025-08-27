  • home icon
  Jay Cutler Arrested: Ex-Bears QB sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to DUI charge 

Jay Cutler Arrested: Ex-Bears QB sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to DUI charge 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 27, 2025 04:50 GMT
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears - Source: Getty
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears - Source: Getty

Former NFL star Jay Cutler has been sentenced to jail following a DUI case from last year. According to reports, he pleaded guilty on one count of misdemeanor DUI. In his plea deal, the prosecutors dropped the other three charges against him.

The former Chicago Bears quarterback will spend four days in jail while paying a $350 fine. Apart from this, he also surrendered his handgun and had his Tennessee driver's license revoked.

"Breaking: Former NFL QB Jay Cutler will serve 4 days in jail after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor DUI in Tennessee," NFL insider Dov Kleiman posted on X/Twitter. "He was also ordered to pay a $350 fine, complete a DUI safety course and serve one year of supervised probation. Cutler's Tennessee driver's license has been revoked."
In October 2024, Cutler hit another car from behind while driving intoxicated. He had reportedly offered the other driver $2,000 not to get the police involved. However, he ended up getting arrested in Franklin, Tennessee.

The Denver Broncos drafted Cutler in the first round of the 2006 NFL draft. He spent three seasons with them before playing for the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins.

During his 12-season stint in the league, the former quarterback tallied 35,133 yards and 227 passing TDs.

Jay Cutler calls out ex-wife Kristin Cavallari for 'false claims' of not paying alimony

Former NFL star Jay Cutler divorced his ex-wife, Kristin Cavallari, in 2022. During one of her podcast episodes, she claimed that she received no monetary support after splitting with Cutler in the divorce proceedings.

However, the ex-Bears star called out his ex-wife, saying those claims were false. During last week's episode of the "Take It Out" podcast, he opened up about this situation and his divorce.

"Let's think it logically," Cutler said (Timestamp- 15:15 onwards). "Not a penny. Ok. Married for seven years or so, three kids. You can go and see how much I made in the NFL. It's online. You can see the contract from year to year and the total amount at the end of 12 years.
"It's irresponsible, it's reckless," he added. "I think it's borderline slander to insinuate that there was zero dollars split during the marriage that each side got. ... it's insanity. It's completely false, completely untrue. It is. It just is. I've got a divorce decree. I've got something that's signed by the judge- it's like 67 pages- it says the number breakdown."
After his divorce, Cutler started dating Samantah Roberston. The couple reportedly got engaged in November 2024.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

