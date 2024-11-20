  • home icon
Jay Cutler’s ex-wife Kristin Cavallari comes clean on reported 'affair' allegation on Ex-Bears QB

By Shanu Singh
Modified Nov 20, 2024 19:27 GMT
Launch Event For Kristin Cavallari
Launch Event For Kristin Cavallari's New Jewelry Line "Uncommon James" (Credits: Getty)

Former Chicago Bears star Jay Cutler's ex-wife Kristin Cavallari recently opened up about reported allegations of cheating on the quarterback. During his marriage with Cavallari, Cutler was accused of having an extra-marital 'affair' with Kelly Henderson, who was one of Cavallari's friends back then.

On Tuesday’s episode of "Let's Be Honest" podcast, Kristin Cavallari talked about those 'affair' allegations against her ex-husband. Cavallari expressed how it was viewers of the "Very Cavallari" show that dropped that bomb into her marriage. Talking about the same, she said:

"I’ve really had one adult friendship with a woman that blew up in my face. I felt as though one of my best friends at the time, who was on the Very Cavallari show, I don’t think she ever had an affair with my ex-husband [Jay Cutler]. But the viewers of the show, season 2, were accusing them of having an affair." (25:02)
Kristin Cavallari further explained how Henderson allegedly capitalized the viral affair rumors to her benefit, which ended up making the whole situation even more "uncomfortable." The fashion further recalled sending an email to Henderson and said:

"I wrote her an email — you know it’s serious when it’s an email — and I was very careful about just saying, ‘Hey, here’s how your actions made me feel.’ I in no shape or form attacked or blamed [her]. It was just, ‘This is how I feel.’ And it blew up in my face," Cavallari further added. (25:55)

Kristin Cavallari opened up about partying ways with Jay Cutler

Moving forward in the podcast, Kristin Cavallari explained how the best thing she did was move on with her marriage. According to Cavallari, it was the ideal decision, and talking about the same, she said:

"Instead of being so down about it, it’s like, ‘OK, well, you know what? ‘I enjoyed the years that we had together. I’ve learned a lot from this relationship, as well,’ and you have to just let it go and you have to just move on from it, unfortunately, and be thankful for the time that you had together." (27:34)

Talking about allegations of affairs, during an appearance in October 2020 at "The Domenick Nati Show," Kelly Henderson claimed that Kristin Cavallari created the fuzz herself to benefit her "Very Cavallari" show. Accusing Cavallari, Henderson said:

“I think that’s interesting that after she said all of the stuff that she said about me on national television and things that were not true, that she expected me to reach out. At that point, I felt extremely betrayed and not like we were friends."

Talking about Jay Cutler, the former Bears quarterback recently exchanged rings with girlfriend Samantha Robertson.

