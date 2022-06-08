“I’ve been partying for 2 years straight” - Jay Cutler's ex-wife Kristin Cavallari throws shade at former NFL star after his recent confession

Jay Cutler and his divorce from ex-wife Kristin Cavallari grabbed headlines after the NFL star boasted that he “threw a party” when their settlement concluded.

The former Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears quarterback is publicly dealing with a fallout that includes rumors of Cutler allegedly having an affair with his friend’s wife during a family vacation. The friends were also neighbors with the Cutlers, which adds an additional dramatic element to the story.

As shared by TMZ, when TV cameras caught up with Kristin Cavallari to get her reaction to Cutler’s comments regarding the divorce settlement, Cavallari had memorable words of her own.

“I’ve been partying for two years straight”

Jay Cutler’s NFL career spanned across two teams

Although Jay Cutler played for the Broncos, Bears, and the Miami Dolphins, his most impactful years were with the Broncos and the Bears. The Broncos drafted Cutler with the 11th pick in the first round of the 2006 NFL draft out of Vanderbilt University.

Known for his strong arm, Cutler was anointed to be the next great Broncos quarterback after gunslinging Hall-of-Fame NFL quarterback John Elway.

Cutler would play three seasons with the Broncos for mixed results (17-20 overall starting record). In 2009, the Broncos traded Jay Cutler to the Chicago Bears along with a fifth-round selection for the Bears’ quarterback Kyle Orton, their first and third-round picks in 2009, and a first-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

Cutler grew up a Bears fan in Indiana, so it seemed like a natural fit and homecoming for the former first-round quarterback.

In eight years with the Bears, Cutler also had mixed results, having only three winning seasons from the eight he had in the Windy City. Playing in the same division as Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers might have had something to do with it.

But Cutler could never find the playoff success that he and Bears fans had hoped for when the team first traded for him.

For his career, Cutler had 35,133 total passing yards, 227 touchdown passes, and 160 interceptions. His career record was 74-79, and his overall quarterback rating was 85.3.

