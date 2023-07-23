Jay Glazer threatens to beat the ‘dog p*ss’ out of fans after being mistaken for Manchester United owners

Apart from being a sports journalist, Jay Glazer also has a nice career in MMA and he's probably not a guy that you'd like to have a problem with.

So imagine his reaction to being threatened on Twitter due to his surname? It has happened a few times, but it looks like things have escalated a little bit during the weekend, after a Nigerian fan from Manchester United said that it was time for the fans to start to attack the Glazers, who own the team (and also the Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

United fans aren't happy with the family for a long time now, and the Nigerian fan mentioned them in the tweet... except that he also mentioned the journalist, who has nothing to do with the team nor the Buccaneers:

And do you think that Glazer would let it slide since he's not one of the owners? Well, he wasted no time setting the record straight:

Jay Glazer @JayGlazer twitter.com/obaexclusive/s… Ok for the last freaking time a) I’m not the Glazer who owns your soccer team b) you should never get soooo upset with sports that you call for physical violence c) if you do actually attack me or anyone else near me I will beat the absolute dog piss out of you d) pick up new… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

It's never acceptable to physically attack someone, especially for sporting reasons. If you want to try a guy with Jay's size and MMA abilities, well, a lot of luck will be needed.

Who is Jay Glazer? FOX journalist excels in different avenues

Apart from his work with FOX NFL Sunday, he also works with many different productions and TVs. Some of his TV works include Adam Sandler's famous 2005 movie 'The Longest Yard' and the HBO show 'Ballers'.

His NFL reporting is top-notch, but to see him succeeding in plenty of other deals is impressive, especially those which involves different sports.

Who are the owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

The Glazers not only run the Manchester United but they also had the luxury of Tom Brady suiting up for them for three seasons as he played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their NFL team.

They own the Buccaneers since 1995, almost a decade before he started to accumulate small market shares of Manchester United before they became majority owners in 2005. They're looking to sell the team after a successful period under Alex Ferguson's leadership, but plenty of turmoil after his retirement.

