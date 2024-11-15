Jayden Daniels addresses hand injury sustained against Eagles

Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels had done well this season. Last night, the Commanders (7-4) suffered a 26-18 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Commanders rookie sensation suffered a minor injury to his throwing hand. Daniels sustained a cut between his pinky and the ring finger of his throwing hand. As a result, the Washington staff applied glue to close the wound.

After last night's game, Daniels was asked by the local media about the hand injury he was dealing with. Daniels said after last night's game:

"I'm straight, just got a little cut... I can't even tell you, sometimes it's football."

Jayden Daniels and the Commanders held a 7-3 lead at halftime and a 10-3 lead at the beginning of the third quarter. The Eagles would go on to score 20 unanswered points to take a 26-10 lead before Washington scored a late touchdown to cut Philly's lead to 26-18.

In the loss, Jayden Daniels completed 22-of-32 passes for one touchdown and an interception.

Washington Commanders now second in the NFC East

Last night's game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles was one of the best matchups of the week. It featured one of the three games that featured both teams having seven or more wins.

With the loss, the Commanders are 7-4, losing two in a row, while the Eagles improved to 8-2 on the season, solidifying their top spot in the NFC East division.

The Commanders will look to bounce back next week against the Dallas Cowboys.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are on a six-game win streak. They'll face the Los Angeles Rams next week.

Both the Eagles and Commanders will likely fight for the NFC East division until the last week of the season. The Dallas Cowboys are 3-6 and the New York Giants are 2-8, both far from contending for the NFC East.

