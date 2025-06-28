Jayden Daniels learning new tricks from Dan Quinn as Commanders plan to stay one step ahead of defenses in 2025

Jayden Daniels is entering his second season with the Washington Commanders. The NFC East side picked the former Heisman Trophy winner second in the 2024 NFL draft. The QB had an impressive first season, and he even won the 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn is all in on Daniels. He hopes that the QB can keep the momentum going. NFL analyst Cameron Wolfe shared how Quinn and Daniels are preparing for the upcoming NFL season.

"Dan Quinn told me he's been spending more meeting time with Jayden Daniels talking defensive tendencies, schemes, ways teams are going to try to [take] advantage of him in year two," Wolfe said. "One example he gave me is they ran hundreds more no-huddle offensive plays last year than any other team.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They had tremendous success with them. But defenses are going to find an answer to it, so they've been working a lot this offseason on beyond the no-huddle. Getting into huddle, how to handle different blitzes and scheme changes so that Jayden Daniels can be ahead of the changes that defenses bring to him next year."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

NFL legend Terron Armstead praises Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels had an incredible rookie season last year. He threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Former NFL star Terron Armstead was asked which second-year QB he would trust with the ball in the dying moments of the game. Without much hesitation, the five-time Pro Bowler names Daniels.

"You just said it, Jayden Daniels," Armstead said. "It's easy. Sorry guys, I got to him first ... He's so poised ... He's just, he's in control. So those late game situations, he's never rattled. I was so impressed watching him against the Detroit Lions in the playoffs.

"It's just the way he orchestrated and handled the pressure he noted coming against the number one seed in Detroit, and he was just unfazed. I want him with the ball in his hands late in the game."

It'll be interesting to see how far Dan Quinn and Daniels take the Commanders in the upcoming NFL season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial I love football and WWE! Know More

College World Series Bracket 2025: Full list of teams heading to Omaha for a chance at national title